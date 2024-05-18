Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 108,218 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,218 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $35,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Workday by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

WDAY traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $257.93. 2,018,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day moving average is $267.60. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

