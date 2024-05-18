Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,023 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of NVR worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total transaction of $1,511,933.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,732,120.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,985,010. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $33.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,669.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,750.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

