Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 405,007 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 607,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 63,623 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $134,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.70. 44,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.