Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 141,748 Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 141,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 588,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.