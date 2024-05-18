Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 141,748 Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 141,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
NCZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 588,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
