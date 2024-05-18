Robinson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,123. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

