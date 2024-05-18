Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 594.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALCY. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,424,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,164,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter worth $3,099,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,536. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

