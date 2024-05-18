Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,147. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $291.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

