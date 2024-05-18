Robinson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of TMT Acquisition worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TMT Acquisition by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in TMT Acquisition by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in TMT Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

