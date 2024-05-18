Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Healthcare AI Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

