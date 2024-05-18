Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,210 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPXX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $2,555,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $15,227,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $315,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $2,493,000.

Shares of IPXX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 134,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,372. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

