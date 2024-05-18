Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 291,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 215,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 4,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

