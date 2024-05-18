Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

RMGC stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

