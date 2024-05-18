Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. 3,604,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,080. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

