Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Stake Increased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 1,998.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,346,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,407,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

