Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Reduced by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 543,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 46,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 81,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

