Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $43,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. 1,162,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
