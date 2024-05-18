Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.23. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 31,033 shares changing hands.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

