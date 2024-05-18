Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,710,000 after purchasing an additional 395,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

