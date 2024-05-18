Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,823 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 8,218,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

