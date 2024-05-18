Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 882 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $54,616,836. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $14.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $982.29. 386,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,908. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $942.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $908.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

