Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day moving average is $231.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock worth $19,955,286. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

