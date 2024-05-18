ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,075,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,498,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $765.05. 887,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.13 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $747.66 and a 200-day moving average of $726.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

