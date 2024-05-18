Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.89. 5,946,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

