Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.89. 442,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average of $181.17. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.