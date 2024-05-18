Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.73. 561,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $386.50 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.07 and its 200-day moving average is $544.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

