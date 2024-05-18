Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

