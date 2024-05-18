Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Shimmick Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of Shimmick stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Shimmick Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Shimmick in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

