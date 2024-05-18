SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,899 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

