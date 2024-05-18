Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stake Boosted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 183,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGHT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 167,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,768. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.73.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,129 shares of company stock valued at $173,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

