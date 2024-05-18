Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

