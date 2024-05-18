SmarDex (SDEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.19 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, SmarDex has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $135.19 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01607442 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,006,487.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

