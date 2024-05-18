SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Position Raised by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,606,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,980,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

