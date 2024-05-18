Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Raised by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 70,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,506,000 after acquiring an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

