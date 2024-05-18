Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Down 0%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $37.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

