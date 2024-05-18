SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. 137,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,450. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
