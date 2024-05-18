Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Sprott has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE SII opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.