Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.20

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$61.20 and last traded at C$61.16, with a volume of 16841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.34.

SII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

