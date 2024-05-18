Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

