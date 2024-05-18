Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

