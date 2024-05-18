Strong (STRONG) Hits Market Cap of $554,094.37

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Strong has a market cap of $554,094.37 and $58,132.33 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00005992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

