Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

