Summit X LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.