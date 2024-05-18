Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STRO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,412 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 641,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

