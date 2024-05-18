Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.73

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and traded as high as $29.85. Swiss Re shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 19,308 shares trading hands.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

