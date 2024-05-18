Syscoin Market Cap Hits $149.23 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $149.23 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,824.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00711809 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00070223 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00098775 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Syscoin
Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
