Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.60). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares changing hands.
Taptica International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
