TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,155,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,853 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.04% of TELUS worth $270,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in TELUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 913,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of TELUS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,291,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,743,000 after buying an additional 723,867 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 1,912,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,656. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

