Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.21

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $11.78. Tesco shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 60,546 shares trading hands.

Tesco Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3061 dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.