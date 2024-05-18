Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. 6,179,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $97.29 and a one year high of $132.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.