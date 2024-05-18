Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

